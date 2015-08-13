Five Qs for the Raiders Preseason TV Broadcast Team

Beth Mowins**: I'm going to go with meat and potatoes - Dan Williams. They have new guys right down the heart of that defense, tackle, middle linebacker, safety. I think that point of attack is where they need to win some battles to free up the ends and the linebackers to get a lot more pressure on the quarterback and plug up those holes in the run game.

Tim Brown: Let me tell you this, if [Michael] Crabtree can be anywhere close to the Crabtree he was his first couple of years, this offense is going to be dynamic. There is no doubt in my mind that Amari Cooper is going to be a beast, once he gets comfortable with this whole deal, it's football, got on different colors, guys are a little bigger, a little faster, it's still football, he's going to be a beast. If Crabtree can come out and do anything, I think this offense is going to be spectacular.