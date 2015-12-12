Five Questions Heading into Raiders at Broncos

How will the Raiders respond after last week? **

One of this week's Raiders.com mailbag questions asked if I thought quarterback Derek Carr would bounce back. I said he would. Carr was playing fairly well last week as the he was leading the Raiders on a drive at the Kansas City Chiefs 33 with the Raiders up 20-14 early in the 4th quarter when the wheels came off. Three interceptions and 20 unanswered points later, the Raiders succumbed 34-20 and fell to 5-7. After a relinquishing a lead in this fashion, the Raiders seemed a bit a shell-shocked in the fourth quarter. How will the team respond in Denver as they try to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Broncos?

4. Will Khalil Mack record a multi-sack game?

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack has recorded four sacks in the last two games to bring his season total to nine. With one more he will become the first player to record 10 or more in a season for the Raiders since 2006. If he chalks up two sacks this week he'll become just the second Raider since 2001 (Derrick Burgess, 2005) to do so. Burgess set the franchise single-season sack record in 2005 with 16. Mack* *is the first Raiders player with three two-sack games in a season since Derrick Burgess in 2006. His four multi-sack games are tied for second most by a Raider through his first two seasons. Mack now has two sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Entering Week 13, only four other NFL players had at least two sacks in back-to-back games this season: J.J. Watt, Kawaan Short, Cameron Jordan and Cameron Wake.

5. Will rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper surpass 1,000 yards receiving this week?