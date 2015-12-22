Five Questions Heading Into Raiders vs. Chargers

This is the Raiders only Prime Time game of the 2015 campaign and comes on a Thursday night, Christmas Eve no less. After a hard-fought, physical game against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, it'll be interesting to see if fatigue plays a factor against a Chargers team that has been stingy with points the past few weeks. The good part of this for the Raiders is that Sunday and Thursday are home games. The bad news is, the Raiders are 2-5 at home.

Prime Time. Raiders. Chargers. AFC West. The Raiders are 6-8, and the Chargers are 4-10. Neither team will be playing beyond Jan. 3. These two teams are part of a historic rivalry. The Raiders defeated the Chargers earlier this year in San Diego and I'm sure the Bolts would like to even the score. The Chargers took it to the Miami Dolphins in San Diego this past Sunday and the Raiders will want to end the home slate on a high note. The Raiders provided plenty of fireworks the last time with 412 yards of offense and 37 points. The Chargers made it interesting with 417 yards and 29 points as their comeback fell short. San Diego is allowing just 237 yards per game through the air while the Raiders are averaging 254.3. The Chargers are allowing 120 yards per game on the ground and the Raiders feature the AFC's leading rusher, Latavius Murray, who needs just 44 to reach 1,000 yards on the season. After topping Denver with just 126 yards of total offense, and bouncing back with 372 in a loss to Green Bay, it'll be interesting to see how productive the Raiders offense is Thursday night.