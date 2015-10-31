Five Questions Heading into Raiders vs Jets Matchup

The Oakland Raiders are looking to build on last week's 37-29 win at San Diego with a win over the New York Jets in Oakland in Week 8. The Jets enter the game with a 4-2 record, the second-best defense and the top defense against the run in the NFL.

As usual, here are five questions heading into the matchup that we'll look to answer after the game is in the books.

1. Can the Raiders win two in a row?

The Raiders have already proven they can do this by defeating Baltimore and Cleveland in succession. The task gets tougher, but the game is at home and the Jets have to fly clear across the country after a tough AFC East divisional loss to the New England Patriots. If the Raiders are going to make a run at a playoff spot, and the division if AFC West-leading Denver falters, they are going to have to start stacking wins together.

Can Amari Cooper take over Revis Island?