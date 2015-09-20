Five Questions Heading Into Raiders vs Ravens

Will the Raiders be able to run the ball?**

After getting off to a strong start in the first two preseason games, the Raiders struggled to run the ball. Starting right tackle Menelik Watson went down to an Achilles injury and Austin Howard has been plugged in. Running back Latavius Murray is the new featured back. He carried the ball 11 tiumes for 44 yards last week. The Raiders were unable to stick to the running game as the score got out of hand. The Raiders will need to keep this game close and run the ball to have a chance to win.

4. How well will the Raiders defend the pass?

Once again, this subject may sound like a broken record. But the Raiders top four cornerbacks have 10 years of experience among them. The front seven, if Aldon Smith catches on quickly, looks to be one of the most formidable in the NFL. Bengals QB Andy Dalton completed 25 of 34 for 269 yards and 2 TDs and was only hit once. The Raiders will need to get after Joe Flacco and take away the deep ball.

5. Can the Raiders stretch the field?