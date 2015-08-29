Five Questions Heading into the Raiders Matchup with Arizona

Michael Dyer is in the mix for the kick return job and a backup running back spot.

2. Who Will Man the Corners?

The secondary had a few instances where they struggled to get off the field against the Minnesota Vikings last week. They also made some plays to get off the field on third down and force punts or field goal attempts. DJ Hayden and TJ Carrie have been starting at the cornerback positions, however, Keith McGill and Neiko Thorpe have inserted themselves into the conversation. The Cardinals will provide a great test here with quarterback Carson Palmer and their talented receiving corps.

3. Will the Tough Run Defense Continue?

The Raiders held the Rams and Vikings to under 90 yards each on the ground. Defensive tackles Dan Williams and Justin Ellis have been difficult to move out of the middle, and Khalil Mack has been wreaking havoc in the backfield. Backups Denico Autry, Leon Orr and Ricky Lumpkin have stepped up and made tackles for losses as well.

4. How Will the Receiver Competition Shake Out?

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree will start. However, Andre Holmes' injury has opened a door. Rod Streater should get increased playing time this week, Kenbrell Thompkins has had a great offseason and has been solid so far. Brice Butler has come on lately in practice and in the two preseason games, and Seth Roberts has taken advantage of some increased reps.

5. Who Will Back Up Latavius Murray?