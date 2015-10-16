Five Reasons The Raiders Are On The Rise

The Oakland Raiders have officially begun their bye week, taking some time off to rest and recuperate before returning to their Alameda, Calif., facility early next week to prepare for their Week 7 matchup with the San Diego Chargers.

As it stands now, the Silver and Black hold a record of 2-3, but it is an optimistic 2-3, as the team could easily be 4-1 if not for a few bounces of the football here and there.

The young Raiders core has received a lot of positive attention from the media, both local and national alike; so as the team heads into their bye week, let's look at five reasons why the Oakland Raiders are on the rise.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Since being hired in January, Head Coach Jack Del Rio has continuously stated that he's out to change the culture in Oakland.

These are no longer the "Old Raiders," as players said during the offseason program; these are Jack Del Rio's Raiders.

Head Coach Del Rio has begun to develop accountability, and respect and hired a staff that has expected the same from their players.

The Offense's Big Three

The youth movement is in full force for the Silver and Black in 2015, and that's not a bad thing.