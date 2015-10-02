Five Takeaways From Head Coach Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

Oct 02, 2015 at 05:28 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Following the Oakland Raiders Friday practice at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his final press conference before the team takes on the Chicago Bears.

Here are the highlights from his press conference.

It was a good week of work.

"Purposeful, good solid week of work. Now we need to travel well and show up and play well on Sunday."

The schedule remained the same, for the most part.

"We're always looking to improve, so we look at everything we do and if there's something we can do we make a change. There'll be subtle things that are a little bit different, but nothing I care to report on."

The impact of Justin Ellis' return to practice.

"It's always good to get people back. It's always good to have people healthy. I think, really, Stacy [McGee] played pretty well for us with the snaps that he got. He got additional snaps, obviously, with Jelly [Justin Ellis] being out and he's really taken advantage of it and played really well."

Sebastian Janikowski has been as advertised.

"I've learned that he's a guy that cares a great deal about what he does as a pro. He's a powerful guy. He has good work ethic. He's been a good teammate."

Final thoughts before the matchup with the Bears.

"Always tough to play the Bears in Chicago. It's a franchise that has a history of toughness through their team. Always enjoyed going up there and knowing that some of the greats, the Mike Ditka's of the world, are paying attention."

