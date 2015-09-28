Five Takeaways From Head Coach Del Rio's Monday Press Conference

Sep 28, 2015 at 09:42 AM
Eddie Paskal

The day after his team defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-20 to go to 2-1 on the young season Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his weekly Monday press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

During his time behind the microphone, he discussed his familiarity with Chicago Bears head coach John Fox, as well as the versatility of defensive end Khalil Mack.

Here are the highlights from his media session.

There is no concern about the team getting overconfident.

"We have too much work to do. We respect everybody. We fear nobody. Certainly we understand a lot of talented players and coaches that work real hard and we're going to do our very best each and every week to prepare and put together the best active 46 we can and go compete."

Head Coach Del Rio spoke about his familiarity with Chicago Bears Head Coach John Fox.

"I have a lot of respect for 'Foxy.' I was coordinator for him my first time in Carolina back in 2002 and we did great things together there, and then I was fortunate enough to get a head job after that and then I went back and worked three more years in Denver with him. I appreciated the time, appreciate the relationship and I have a lot of respect for him."

He broke down TJ Carrie's first game at safety.

"I thought he did well. He's a smart, tough football player. He has good cover ability. He's a solid tackler and so it was an opportunity to get him involved and get some other people on the field as well."

First impressions of cornerback David Amerson.

"I thought he played pretty well. He's a good man corner. He has some size and speed and athleticism that we covet and we'll continue to bring him along."

Head Coach Del Rio also praised defensive end Khalil Mack's versatility.

"Certainly having a guy with his ability allows you to do different things and frees up, creates opportunities, not only for him, but for other people as well."

