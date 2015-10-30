Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

After the Oakland Raiders wrapped up their Friday practice at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his daily press conference.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.

Head Coach Del Rio shared his thoughts about Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall

"They get him the ball a lot of different ways. He's a big, talented guy, great catching radius, speed, size. Real good football player."

He also discussed the void rookie linebacker Neiron Ball leaves in the Raiders defense.

"We don't really get into game plan discussions, so we'll be ready to go. Neiron's not available, so somebody else will be filling that role."

Practice remains fluid.

"The jobs in practice, it's fluid. We have to share the work. You don't have rosters of 100-plus guys where you have designated, one team that doesn't do anything but practice for you, things like that. We share the workload. Guys do a great job very unselfishly and help ourselves get a good look at the opponent and prepare ourselves to do what we want to do."

The Raiders are looking forward to the challenge the Jets present.

"We're excited about going out and competing on Sunday. We know it's a good football team. We've had a good week of practice and now we go play."

He also spoke about the evolution of wide receiver Seth Roberts.