Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Monday Press Conference

Oct 26, 2015 at 09:45 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Following the Oakland Raiders 37-29 win over the San Diego Chargers Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media Monday afternoon at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here is what we learned from his time at the podium.

Head Coach Del Rio updated the health of rookie linebacker Neiron Ball.

"Not really anything to discuss. He didn't finish yesterday and we'll learn more as the tests come back and know what we'll have to deal with going forward."

Success on game day takes preparation and execution.

"I think everything counts. How you prepare; your execution as a result of that preparation, meaning that opportunity, as coaches that's what we try to do and when it comes together it's very rewarding, but it's about players playing well on game day. It comes down to our ability for 11 guys to go out on the field while the rest us our are standing behind the white lines and the 11 guys on the field being able to execute the plan, to function as a unit out there in whatever situation they might be in."

Game Action: Raiders Steal Chargers' Spark

The Oakland Raiders give an impressive and dominating performance on the road in Week 7, besting the Chargers 37-29.

He shared his thoughts on running back Taiwan Jones.

"He's a good football player. He's stronger than you think. He's really explosive fast and we just love what he brings. He's a good player, special teams-wise he shows up. He did a heck of a job matched up against one of their really good special teams players yesterday, and then the role that he had on offense – a couple of key third downs that he was involved in helping us get converted. He did a nice job."

Head Coach Del Rio was happy with the effort from rookie defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

"Another good effort. Playing hard, making plays up on and down the line. Playing hard. He's doing a nice job for us."

The bye week was put to good use.

"I think we made good use of the bye. I think the fact that it comes, and basically as a coach, what you want to do is just do the best you can with that time. As a group of players, you want, whether it comes early or late, you want to just maximize your ability to utilize that time to your benefit. I feel like we did that as a group and so now we move on."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising