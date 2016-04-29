Five Things You Need To Know About Jihad Ward

Ward didn't begin playing organized football until he was 14, but he certainly proved to be a quick study, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades as a senior, and finishing his career at Illinois with 25-consecutive starts.

4. He's still willing to learn

"You have to learn from your mistakes and make sure you don't have those mistakes again," Ward said. "I'm here to learn from the vets out there, the [defensive] linemen, with [Bruce] Irvin and them, one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and I'm just ready."

5. Ward doesn't care where he lines up on the defensive line, he just wants to win