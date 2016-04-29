Five Things You Need To Know About Shilique Calhoun

He was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection, a three-time Second-Team All-American, a 2015 Hendricks Award Finalist and the 2013 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

4. A true student athlete

Calhoun had the chance to enter the NFL Draft following his junior season, but he chose to return to Michigan State – for reasons both on and off the field.

"There was an opportunity to gain my degree, and I felt like that was very special, to not only me, but my family," Calhoun explained. "It's a blessing being able to play in the NFL, [but] it is not for long. That's what we kind of called it in our defensive line room, not for long league. No one can ever take your degree away from you, and that was a special moment for me, so I decided to come back and take that up and definitely take hold of that opportunity."

5. Calhoun knows how to get after the quarterback

The explosive edge rusher finished his career at Michigan State with 27 total sacks, and for the past three seasons, he's tallied at least 7.5 each year.