 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Five Things You Need To Know About Shilique Calhoun

Apr 29, 2016 at 02:00 PM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

042916-fivethingscalhoun-cp.jpg

With their third round pick (No. 75 overall) the Raiders selected Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun.             

Learn more about the newest addition to the Silver and Black's defense.

1. Ball is life

Prior to his outstanding football career as a Spartan, Calhoun was high school basketball star at Middletown High School in Middletown Township, N.J., averaging 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 2010-11.

2. When Calhoun came to visit the Raiders, he knew it was a good fit

"When I came out to visit Oakland, I came back home and talked to my family, and when I got back, I kind of told them that I kind of felt like it was the same as Michigan State," said Calhoun. "I felt like it was a place I'd fit well, and a place I felt like I was at home, so I'm happy that Oakland picked me up and I'm ready for this opportunity."

3. His trophy shelf is full

Calhoun was a two-time team captain during his four seasons in East Lansing, and he definitely accumulated more than his fair share of awards while he was there.

He was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection, a three-time Second-Team All-American, a 2015 Hendricks Award Finalist and the 2013 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

4. A true student athlete

Calhoun had the chance to enter the NFL Draft following his junior season, but he chose to return to Michigan State – for reasons both on and off the field.

"There was an opportunity to gain my degree, and I felt like that was very special, to not only me, but my family," Calhoun explained. "It's a blessing being able to play in the NFL, [but] it is not for long. That's what we kind of called it in our defensive line room, not for long league. No one can ever take your degree away from you, and that was a special moment for me, so I decided to come back and take that up and definitely take hold of that opportunity."

5. Calhoun knows how to get after the quarterback

The explosive edge rusher finished his career at Michigan State with 27 total sacks, and for the past three seasons, he's tallied at least 7.5 each year.

"I feel like I'm a very versatile player," he said. "I can play multiple positions. I definitely do believe that the SAM works for me. If you want to put my hand in the dirt, that also works. I think I can play multiple roles and I can contribute to the team in many different ways."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

video

2024 Reese's Senior Bowl highlights

Feb 03, 2024

Take a look at all the best highlights from the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl where the National team defeated the American team 16-7.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Green Valley High School vs. Silverado High School

Feb 02, 2024

Green Valley High School hosted Silverado High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Carl Weathers

Feb 02, 2024

Our deepest condolences are with the Weathers family at this time.
news

Raiders support local heroes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024

The Silver and Black visited first responders to express gratitude for their day-to-day involvement within the community.
news

Raiders to stream live coverage from Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Feb 02, 2024

Silver and Black Productions will be on the ground to get interviews with some of the biggest figures in sports.
video

The Raiders thank local first responders for their service ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024

Watch as the Silver and Black paid a visit to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters and Clark County Fire Department Station 11 to say thank you as the city prepares for Super Bowl LVIII.
gallery

Photos: Raiders surprise local teacher with Super Bowl LVIII tickets

Feb 02, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the morning at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School to surprise teacher Demeasa Heard with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.
news

AJ Cole hits the golf course in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Feb 01, 2024

The punter teamed up with four fellow AFC players to try and take down the NFC team in the "Closest to the Pin" competition.
video

'I'm Tiger Woods on the range': AJ Cole competes in Closest to the Pin | 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 01, 2024

Watch as the AFC and NFC teams compete to see who can hit a golf ball closest to the designated hole during the Closest to the Pin challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Feb 01, 2024

The Raiders visited Silverado High School and Green Valley High School to hype up their matchup this week.
audio

How strong is the 2024 NFL Draft Class? Plus buzz from the Senior Bowl

Feb 01, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis dive into what they are hearing from the Senior Bowl, plus look at the quarterback and offensive line depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.
gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders thank local first responders 

Feb 01, 2024

The Raiders visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters and Clark County Fire Department Station 11 to thank them for their service leading up to and throughout Super Bowl LVIII week.
View All
Advertising
Auditions