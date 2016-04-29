Five Things You Need To Know About Shilique Calhoun

With their third round pick (No. 75 overall) the Raiders selected Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun.
1. Ball is life
Prior to his outstanding football career as a Spartan, Calhoun was high school basketball star at Middletown High School in Middletown Township, N.J., averaging 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 2010-11.
2. When Calhoun came to visit the Raiders, he knew it was a good fit
"When I came out to visit Oakland, I came back home and talked to my family, and when I got back, I kind of told them that I kind of felt like it was the same as Michigan State," said Calhoun. "I felt like it was a place I'd fit well, and a place I felt like I was at home, so I'm happy that Oakland picked me up and I'm ready for this opportunity."
3. His trophy shelf is full
Calhoun was a two-time team captain during his four seasons in East Lansing, and he definitely accumulated more than his fair share of awards while he was there.
He was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection, a three-time Second-Team All-American, a 2015 Hendricks Award Finalist and the 2013 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.
4. A true student athlete
Calhoun had the chance to enter the NFL Draft following his junior season, but he chose to return to Michigan State – for reasons both on and off the field.
"There was an opportunity to gain my degree, and I felt like that was very special, to not only me, but my family," Calhoun explained. "It's a blessing being able to play in the NFL, [but] it is not for long. That's what we kind of called it in our defensive line room, not for long league. No one can ever take your degree away from you, and that was a special moment for me, so I decided to come back and take that up and definitely take hold of that opportunity."
5. Calhoun knows how to get after the quarterback
The explosive edge rusher finished his career at Michigan State with 27 total sacks, and for the past three seasons, he's tallied at least 7.5 each year.
"I feel like I'm a very versatile player," he said. "I can play multiple positions. I definitely do believe that the SAM works for me. If you want to put my hand in the dirt, that also works. I think I can play multiple roles and I can contribute to the team in many different ways."