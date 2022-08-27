Following their win over the Patriots, the Raiders have a long evaluation process ahead of them

Having too much depth is a hell of problem to have coming out of the preseason.

For the first time in franchise history, the Raiders went undefeated in the preseason – capping it off with a 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots. It's been a great start for Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who hopes his team can keep up this momentum heading into the regular season.

"It's obviously a blessing for me to have this opportunity," McDaniels said after defeating his former team. "The locker room and the way they respond to one another, you saw a lot of energy out there tonight. That's how they've practiced for us, that's how they've played. Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job. Dave [Zigeler]'s done a tremendous job of putting this group of people together. Our goal has been to try to learn how to finish games and win. These opportunities, you only have so many of them."