Following their win over the Patriots, the Raiders have a long evaluation process ahead of them

Aug 26, 2022 at 09:32 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Having too much depth is a hell of problem to have coming out of the preseason.

For the first time in franchise history, the Raiders went undefeated in the preseason – capping it off with a 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots. It's been a great start for Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who hopes his team can keep up this momentum heading into the regular season.

"It's obviously a blessing for me to have this opportunity," McDaniels said after defeating his former team. "The locker room and the way they respond to one another, you saw a lot of energy out there tonight. That's how they've practiced for us, that's how they've played. Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job. Dave [Zigeler]'s done a tremendous job of putting this group of people together. Our goal has been to try to learn how to finish games and win. These opportunities, you only have so many of them."

"Proud of our team that we were able to win four games," he continued. "I know what they are, they're exhibition games, but they still matter in terms of the way you try to compete and play. I'm pleased with our effort and now I'm excited to get on to the regular season."

The coach and his staff now have the daunting task of cutting the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday. It will be difficult for a team that saw great contributions from so many players throughout Training Camp. McDaniels considers it one of the worst parts of the offseason, but is confident they'll make the right decisions for their roster.

"Not looking to cut anybody because like I said before, you'd love to keep all of them," said McDaniels. "The effort and the attitude and the work that they've all put in, I'm so appreciative of that. Our staff has done a tremendous job of developing these guys and we're going to keep as many as we can. That's what we're going to do. Those are tough decisions, tough conversations and our players understand that.

"They didn't lack for effort or execution. They're trying to do everything they can to help us and help themselves at the same time."

A few fringe choices who could potentially make the initial roster are UDFAs Luke Masterson and Sam Webb. Masterson, who played safety and linebacker at Wake Forest, finished his preseason with 19 total tackles, a pass deflection and an interception against Mac Jones on Friday night.

"I was just taking my zone drop and it came to me and I made the play," Masterson said of the interception. "I'm glad of caught it."

Webb made his share of plays as well throughout camp and the preseason. The cornerback from Division II Missouri Western ended the preseason with 16 total tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. While he came to the Raiders as a small school prospect, he feels he's made the most of his opportunities and didn't let the moments get too big for him.

"It was how I thought it would it be. A lot of early mornings, late nights, grinding early," Webb said about his Training Camp experience. "Camp was rough because of the weather, but I adapted, of course. You have to in this league. But I feel like it wasn't anything that was unexpected."

Time now ticks for the Silver and Black as they evaluate the best fits for the roster. Nevertheless the players that have made it to this point can always claim going undefeated in the preseason for the first time in franchise history.

And the players that make the 53-man roster Tuesday can start to set their eyes on bigger goals – with the regular season opener against Los Angeles Chargers just 16 days away.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96), linebacker Darien Butler (58), defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67), center Andre James (68), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) is congratulated on the sidelines after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96), defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53), defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), fullback Jakob Johnson (45), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 33-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) celebrates with wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Hall (12) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
