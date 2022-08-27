Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

Aug 26, 2022 at 08:01 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Running away with another victory

The Raiders got their run game going in the second half to close out the game and win it 23-6.

The attack was led by rookie Brittain Brown and Austin Walter, who combined for 48 rushing yards. Quarterback Chase Garbers was able to do some damage on the ground as well, with 20 rushing yards of his own.

The Silver and Black offense averaged 181.25 rushing yards a game through their four preseason games.

Applying Pressure

The front seven of the Raiders defense against the Patriots was something to appreciate.

The New England quarterback trio was sacked four times Friday night – the most in a single preseason game by the Raiders since 2018 –with the last sack coming from UDFA linebacker Zach VanValkenburg.

A (Z)Uber interception in Allegiant Stadium

Yes, you're reading this correctly, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber caught an interception Friday night.

Zuber, who lead the USFL in touchdown grabs this past season, was lined up at safety near the end of the fourth quarter – and delivered. The receiver grabbed an interception off Patriots' Bailey Zappe, and returned it for 23 yards. The Raiders on the other side of the ball turned the pick into six points with a Brittain Brown touchdown.

You've got to love the versatility of this roster.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. Patriots

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 preseason matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium

