Halftime Report: The Silver and Black defense has Pats offense shook up

Aug 26, 2022 at 06:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

A masterful first half

UDFA Luke Masterson resumed his successful preseason in the first half Friday night.

The Wake Forest linebacker picked off Pro Bowler Mac Jones in the first quarter, which resulted in a Zamir White touchdown run on the other side of the ball.

Masterson has been among the top on the team in tackles through the preseason, with a total of four so far tonight. This is the kind of performance that could help the UDFA potentially crack the 53-man roster.

Winning effort in the trenches

The Raiders defensive line has played their part well against the Patriots so far.

Malcolm Koonce and Tashawn Bower rang up Mac Jones for sacks in the first half. Bower now has four sacks this preseason and Koonce has notched two.

Jarrett Stidham against his old team

In the limited snaps Jarrett Stidham saw in the first half, he looked like a man on the mission.

The former Patriots quarterback diced it up, going 4-of-6 with 72 passing yards and a 107.6 quarterback rating. Going into the preseason finale, Stidham had accumulated 244 passing yards, no interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. Patriots

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 preseason matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96), linebacker Darien Butler (58), defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96), linebacker Darien Butler (58), defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67), center Andre James (68), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67), center Andre James (68), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 103

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) is congratulated on the sidelines after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) is congratulated on the sidelines after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 103

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96), defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96), defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53), defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53), defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), fullback Jakob Johnson (45), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), fullback Jakob Johnson (45), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 33-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 33-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) returns an interception during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) celebrates with wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) celebrates with wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Hall (12) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Hall (12) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Following their win over the Patriots, the Raiders have a long evaluation process ahead of them

The Las Vegas Raiders have some tough decisions to make after going undefeated in the preseason for the first time in franchise history.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

news

'Original Las Vegas Raider' David Humm honored at Allegiant Stadium

"Hummer," as he was affectionally called, served two stints as a player for the Raiders, and another as an integral member of the Silver and Black's radio broadcast team.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots

The Raiders close out the preseason this Friday against New England.

Advertising