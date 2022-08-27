Halftime Report: The Silver and Black defense has Pats offense shook up

A masterful first half
UDFA Luke Masterson resumed his successful preseason in the first half Friday night.
The Wake Forest linebacker picked off Pro Bowler Mac Jones in the first quarter, which resulted in a Zamir White touchdown run on the other side of the ball.
Masterson has been among the top on the team in tackles through the preseason, with a total of four so far tonight. This is the kind of performance that could help the UDFA potentially crack the 53-man roster.
Winning effort in the trenches
The Raiders defensive line has played their part well against the Patriots so far.
Malcolm Koonce and Tashawn Bower rang up Mac Jones for sacks in the first half. Bower now has four sacks this preseason and Koonce has notched two.
Jarrett Stidham against his old team
In the limited snaps Jarrett Stidham saw in the first half, he looked like a man on the mission.
The former Patriots quarterback diced it up, going 4-of-6 with 72 passing yards and a 107.6 quarterback rating. Going into the preseason finale, Stidham had accumulated 244 passing yards, no interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 preseason matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium