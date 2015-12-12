Former Raiders Fullback Jon Ritchie Throws his Helmet into the Ring

"I was paranoid as a football player that there would be someone else out there that played my position that was working harder than I was, taking better care of their body than I was, doing more film study than I was, if they outworked me they could outplay me," Ritchie said. "That was something that definitely became a part of my being. I am not willing to let anyone work harder than I do. Running for this senate seat is no different. I know that I have real life experience. But I don't have experience in the Pennsylvania Senate. I am going to have to do a ton of work between now and the primary, and between the primary and the election in November to make sure I know as much as possibly can about every issue that affects my area, that affects my family, that affects my friends." Ritchie says his Stanford education will help him in his campaign and his political career.