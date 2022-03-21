Four former Raiders among inaugural HOF 'Award of Excellence' winners

Individuals from four groups that work to drive team success within the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame has launched to recognize significant contributors to the game.

"These outstanding Assistant Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers and Public Relations personnel not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also helped to promote the game's growth, safety and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said.

Among the former Raiders receiving the awards for 2022 are: Assistant Coaches Alex Gibbs, Jimmy Raye, Terry Robiskie and Athletic Trainers George Anderson. The four groups presenting the Awards of Excellence helped to create their own Selection Committees and set their own criteria for choosing their inaugural class members. The Hall of Fame did not participate in any nominating or voting.

The names of the award winners will be placed on display at the Hall of Fame.

Below are brief biographies:

Alex Gibbs: A coaching veteran of 47 seasons, including 15 years in the college ranks, Gibbs has coached six Pro Bowl offensive linemen, including Hall of Fame tackle Gary Zimmerman and Broncos Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen. His resumé includes Special Assistant to the Head Coach (1988) and Assistant Head Coach (1989) for the Los Angeles Raiders. During his nearly three decades in professional football, his offensive lines have paved the way for 16 total 1,000-yard rushing seasons by 10 different players. He died on July 12, 2021, at the age of 80.

Jimmy Raye: With more than 30 years of NFL coaching experience, Raye held the post of offensive coordinator for several teams, including the Los Angeles Rams (1983-84, 1991), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1985-86), New England Patriots (1990), Kansas City Chiefs (1998-2000), Washington Redskins (2001) Oakland Raiders (2004-05) and San Francisco 49ers (2009-10).

Terry Robiskie: Coached almost 40 seasons in the NFL. He held several roles, including offensive coordinator and interim head coach on two occasions (Miami and Cleveland). Robiskie earned his start in the NFL in 1982 with the then-Los Angeles Raiders, with whom he spent 12 seasons (1982-1993), reaching the playoffs seven times with four division titles and a Super Bowl XVIII ring.