Four Raiders ranked among the top 10 of their position groups by Pro Football Focus

Jun 20, 2023 at 01:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

As teams ramp up for the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus released their lists of who they view as the top players in the league at each position group.

While the Silver and Black had several starters ranked among the top 32 players of their position, four Raiders in particular were rated within the top 10 by the media site.

Related Links

Davante Adams

No. 1, 90.1 PFF offensive grade

In his debut season with the Silver and Black, Adams recorded his third straight season with a PFF grade of at least 90. The All-Pro led the league in receiving touchdowns (14) with a franchise record 1,516 receiving yards on 100 catches. For a second straight season, Pro Football Focus names Adams as the best receiver in the NFL.

"The masses think Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL, but I see no white towel thrown in on Adams' career," wrote PFF's Sam Monson. "He averaged 2.45 yards per route run, and over the past three seasons he leads the NFL in PFF receiving grade (94.5) and yards per route run (2.67), with Jefferson placing second in each category. Adams remains the king of receivers until somebody topples him."

Josh Jacobs

No. 4, 91.6 PFF offensive grade

Jacobs had his most successful NFL season by far in 2022. In his fourth year in the Silver and Black, the running back set career highs in rushing yards (1,653), total scrimmage yards (2,053), receiving yards (400), rushing yards per game (97.2) and total touches (393) while tying his career-high in rushing touchdowns (12) from 2020. He won the inaugural Jim Brown Award, given to the league's annual rushing champion.

"Jacobs' 2022 season was unmatched, as was evidenced by his league-leading 1,653 rushing yards," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Not only was it his second straight year with a yards-per-carry average above 4.0, but it was also his second straight season of at least 0.21 missed tackles forced per carry (a great average versus other backs) and more than 3.0 yards after contact. Those last two stats really showcase how much he was able to show off his individual ability."

Maxx Crosby

No. 5, 90.1 PFF defensive grade

Along with his teammate Davante Adams, Crosby earned his second straight season with a PFF grade above a 90. "The Condor" led the league in tackles for loss (22) with career highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (36) and solo tackles (58). According to PFF, he also led the league in pressures (100), with the second highest cumulative pass rush win rate (19.7%). Ranked at No. 5, he finds himself in PFF's Tier 1 of edge rushers going into 2023.

Kolton Miller

No. 8, 84.1 PFF offensive grade

For his fifth straight NFL season, Miller saw a steady increase in his PFF offensive grade. He recorded his highest overall, pass blocking and run blocking grades in 2022 – playing all 17 games and 1,035 offensive snaps. It's become noticeable how much he's developed as a player since winning the starting left tackle job as a rookie in 2018.

"[A]fter a rough rookie season, he showed substantial growth between then and 2021," wrote PFF's Gordon McGuinness. "He has produced PFF pass-blocking grades of 81.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and was the 12th-highest-graded run blocker at the position last year, too."

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Content Day

View the Raiders photography department's favorite photos from 2023 Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
1 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
2 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
3 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
4 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
5 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
6 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
7 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
8 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
9 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
10 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
11 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
12 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
13 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
14 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
15 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
16 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
17 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
18 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
19 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
20 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
21 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
22 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
23 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
24 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
25 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
26 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
27 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
28 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
29 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
30 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
31 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
32 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
33 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
34 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) pose for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
35 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) pose for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
36 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
37 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
38 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
39 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
40 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
41 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
42 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
43 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
44 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
45 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
46 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
47 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
48 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
49 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
50 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
51 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
52 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
53 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
54 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
55 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
56 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
57 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
58 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
59 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
60 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
61 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
62 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
63 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Bob Brown

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Brown family at this time.

news

'Sky is the limit' at Raiders' 4th annual Girls Empowerment Summit

Eighty girls flag football all-stars from various high schools around the Las Vegas Valley were welcomed into Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday to learn about careers in sports.

news

Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Girls Empowerment Summit

Jun 20, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Girls Empowerment Summit where 80 young women representing high school girls flag football teams in Southern Nevada attended a conference focused on inspiring, educating and boosting interest in careers throughout the sports industry.

news

Four Raiders ranked among the top 10 of their position groups by Pro Football Focus

Jun 20, 2023

Adams, Jacobs, Crosby and Miller are viewed among the best in the league per PFF.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Bob Brown

Jun 17, 2023

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Brown family at this time.

news

'Sky is the limit' at Raiders' 4th annual Girls Empowerment Summit

Jun 16, 2023

Eighty girls flag football all-stars from various high schools around the Las Vegas Valley were welcomed into Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday to learn about careers in sports.

audio

With an underdog mentality, Marcus Epps is always striving for more | RPN

Jun 16, 2023

Safety Marcus Epps discusses his NFL journey, the depth in the secondary, joining the Raiders and more.

news

Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

Jun 16, 2023

All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

Jun 16, 2023

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

video

'Guys are really locked in right now' | Best of Raiders 2023 OTAs

Jun 16, 2023

Watch the best moments from the Silver and Black's 2023 OTAs.

audio

Raiders wrap up offseason program, Michael Mayer inks deal, plus catching up with Jakobi Meyers | UFR

Jun 15, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal recaps the Silver and Black's 2023 offseason program and discusses tight end Michael Mayer signing his rookie contract. From there, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers talks 2023 Content Day, NFL defensive backs and much more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

Jun 14, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

gallery

Photo: Raiders host C.H.A.M.P. Camp

Jun 14, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders football staff, in collaboration with Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly, hosted C.H.A.M.P. Camp, a weekend event for athletes to develop their skills on and off the field.

video

Watch: Raiders host NFL FLAG Football Regional Tournament

Jun 14, 2023

Watch as the Raiders teamed up with the NFL to host the 2023 NFL FLAG Regional Championships.

View All
Advertising