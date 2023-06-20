Four Raiders ranked among the top 10 of their position groups by Pro Football Focus

Jacobs had his most successful NFL season by far in 2022. In his fourth year in the Silver and Black, the running back set career highs in rushing yards (1,653), total scrimmage yards (2,053), receiving yards (400), rushing yards per game (97.2) and total touches (393) while tying his career-high in rushing touchdowns (12) from 2020. He won the inaugural Jim Brown Award, given to the league's annual rushing champion.

"Jacobs' 2022 season was unmatched, as was evidenced by his league-leading 1,653 rushing yards," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Not only was it his second straight year with a yards-per-carry average above 4.0, but it was also his second straight season of at least 0.21 missed tackles forced per carry (a great average versus other backs) and more than 3.0 yards after contact. Those last two stats really showcase how much he was able to show off his individual ability."