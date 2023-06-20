Four Raiders ranked among the top 10 of their position groups by Pro Football Focus

As teams ramp up for the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus released their lists of who they view as the top players in the league at each position group.
While the Silver and Black had several starters ranked among the top 32 players of their position, four Raiders in particular were rated within the top 10 by the media site.
No. 1, 90.1 PFF offensive grade
In his debut season with the Silver and Black, Adams recorded his third straight season with a PFF grade of at least 90. The All-Pro led the league in receiving touchdowns (14) with a franchise record 1,516 receiving yards on 100 catches. For a second straight season, Pro Football Focus names Adams as the best receiver in the NFL.
"The masses think Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL, but I see no white towel thrown in on Adams' career," wrote PFF's Sam Monson. "He averaged 2.45 yards per route run, and over the past three seasons he leads the NFL in PFF receiving grade (94.5) and yards per route run (2.67), with Jefferson placing second in each category. Adams remains the king of receivers until somebody topples him."
No. 4, 91.6 PFF offensive grade
Jacobs had his most successful NFL season by far in 2022. In his fourth year in the Silver and Black, the running back set career highs in rushing yards (1,653), total scrimmage yards (2,053), receiving yards (400), rushing yards per game (97.2) and total touches (393) while tying his career-high in rushing touchdowns (12) from 2020. He won the inaugural Jim Brown Award, given to the league's annual rushing champion.
"Jacobs' 2022 season was unmatched, as was evidenced by his league-leading 1,653 rushing yards," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Not only was it his second straight year with a yards-per-carry average above 4.0, but it was also his second straight season of at least 0.21 missed tackles forced per carry (a great average versus other backs) and more than 3.0 yards after contact. Those last two stats really showcase how much he was able to show off his individual ability."
No. 5, 90.1 PFF defensive grade
Along with his teammate Davante Adams, Crosby earned his second straight season with a PFF grade above a 90. "The Condor" led the league in tackles for loss (22) with career highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (36) and solo tackles (58). According to PFF, he also led the league in pressures (100), with the second highest cumulative pass rush win rate (19.7%). Ranked at No. 5, he finds himself in PFF's Tier 1 of edge rushers going into 2023.
No. 8, 84.1 PFF offensive grade
For his fifth straight NFL season, Miller saw a steady increase in his PFF offensive grade. He recorded his highest overall, pass blocking and run blocking grades in 2022 – playing all 17 games and 1,035 offensive snaps. It's become noticeable how much he's developed as a player since winning the starting left tackle job as a rookie in 2018.
"[A]fter a rough rookie season, he showed substantial growth between then and 2021," wrote PFF's Gordon McGuinness. "He has produced PFF pass-blocking grades of 81.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and was the 12th-highest-graded run blocker at the position last year, too."
View the Raiders photography department's favorite photos from 2023 Content Day.