An inside look at Content Day with the Raiders' 2023 draft class

Best tight ends in the NBA

The vibe I get from rookie tight end Michael Mayer is that he's a down-to-earth guy who's about his business. He wants to come in, get his work done, get better and go home – which is exactly what he did during Content Day.

"I feel pretty good in the Silver and Black right now," Mayer said donning the uniform. "This is something we got to do. It's something for the fans and networks. It's so good to have this jersey on."

He was the second rookie behind O'Connell to begin going through the stations, and while he's another guy who is not exactly talkative or loud, he knows how to work the camera. He seemed very precise executing the directions each photographer and videographer gave him, turning up the energy whenever asked. This shouldn't come as a surprise considering his attention to detail aided his success at Notre Dame.