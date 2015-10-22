Four Takeaways From Bill Musgrave's Thursday Press Conference

Thursday afternoon, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave held his weekly press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.

Consistency is the name of the game for the Chargers defense.

"They've been in the system for years and years and years. [Defensive coordinator] John [Pagano] has been there through a couple of different head coaches. They know their problems, they know what works and they know how to make those adjustments to the game. They're a good group, a lot of good plays on tape."

Musgrave is pleased that running back Taiwan Jones is back in action.

"Yeah, we've enjoyed Taiwan [Jones] in our short time here. The fact that he's available again should be a positive."

He spoke about the challenges of going against a 3-4 defense.

"This is our third or fourth straight week of going against a 3-4, and then we have some other guys coming up on the horizon. Just have to put on your different thinking cap, identify four linebacker spots instead of three. You know we employ different concepts for those schemes, too."

The running backs are finally getting healthy.