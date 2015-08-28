Four Takeaways From Head Coach Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

After Friday's practice Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media leading up to the Silver and Black's preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals Sunday night at O.co Coliseum.
Here is what we learned from his brief remarks.
This week, Head Coach Del Rio and his staff approached the week like they would during the regular season.
"We simulated a typical game week, in terms of how we practice and the structure that we want to have in-season. It was a good week."
He also spoke to the competition that is occurring in the wide receivers group.
"We've added to that group, obviously, through free agency and through the draft, and we got some guys back from injuries. They're all competing, very competitive situation, and that's a good thing for us."
During his remarks, Head Coach Del Rio said that the first unit would get a good amount of playing time Sunday night, but would not commit to a certain amount of plays or series for them.
"We'll see how it goes. We're going to go out and compete. In all likelihood, this will be our longest time that we work the first units, and we'll just determine what that looks like when we get there. See how the game unfolds, see the kind of exposure that we get and what we're looking for. Ideally, we'd like to play a little longer with the first group, and that's typically the way the third preseason [game] goes."
He also spoke about the opportunity that playing on Sunday Night Football provides his team.
"I think anytime you have an opportunity to impress folks around the country, you want to put a good foot forward. I think you want to do it no matter what. I think we want to get to where we're looking for a level of consistency in our play that doesn't matter whether there's nobody watching on a hot, summer day or we have a nation watching."