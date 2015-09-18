Four Takeaways From Head Coach Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

Following the Oakland Raiders Friday practice, Head Coach Del Jack Del Rio addressed the media for the final time before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the highlights from his remarks after the Raiders "Fast Friday" practice.

Head Coach Del Rio spoke about the day's work.

"We're just looking to have a good, sharp finish to the week. It goes quick. We want fast feet, fast minds. I've done it for a number of years. Today was really good, really crisp practice, good work leading into the game."

He also gave an update on the health of safety Charles Woodson.

"We'll just see how it goes. We have him as questionable. He's been fighting his way back all week, really trying hard to make it. We'll finish that evaluation as we get closer to the game."

Head Coach Del Rio gave an analysis of what the Ravens do well on offense.

"Really they kept the same inside outside zone-running scheme that they were so good at last year. They've got a good group, talked about it. They've got a good group and it'll be a challenge for us."

He shared his thoughts about the Baltimore secondary.