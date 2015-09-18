Four Takeaways From Head Coach Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

Sep 18, 2015 at 06:50 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Following the Oakland Raiders Friday practice, Head Coach Del Jack Del Rio addressed the media for the final time before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the highlights from his remarks after the Raiders "Fast Friday" practice.

Head Coach Del Rio spoke about the day's work.

"We're just looking to have a good, sharp finish to the week. It goes quick. We want fast feet, fast minds. I've done it for a number of years. Today was really good, really crisp practice, good work leading into the game."

He also gave an update on the health of safety Charles Woodson.

"We'll just see how it goes. We have him as questionable. He's been fighting his way back all week, really trying hard to make it. We'll finish that evaluation as we get closer to the game."

Head Coach Del Rio gave an analysis of what the Ravens do well on offense.

"Really they kept the same inside outside zone-running scheme that they were so good at last year. They've got a good group, talked about it. They've got a good group and it'll be a challenge for us."

He shared his thoughts about the Baltimore secondary.

"Physical group. It's a well-coached group. They mix their coverages. They do a nice job. They activate linebackers underneath. Jimmy [Smith] is a real good corner outside. They've got a good group."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising