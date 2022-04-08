Fresh faces, new threads: Newest Raiders select their jersey numbers

It's been a busy offseason for the Silver and Black up to this point, with a lot to be excited about and fresh faces donning new threads going into the 2022 season.
Several new Raiders stars were be sticking with their notable jersey numbers including Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals and Rock Ya-Sin from the Indianapolis Colts.
Take a look at the jersey numbers of the newest Raiders additions below.
|Position
|Player
|Number
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|22
|WR
|Davante Adams
|17
|CB
|Anthony Averett
|29
|OL
|Alex Bars
|64
|DT
|Andrew Billings
|97
|RB
|Brandon Bolden
|34
|LB
|Jayon Brown
|50
|DT
|Vernon Butler
|94
|LB
|Kyler Fackrell
|57
|QB
|Garrett Gilbert
|14
|S
|Duron Harmon
|30
|C
|Brett Heggie
|62
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|10
|TE
|Jacob Hollister
|88
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
|45
|DE
|Chandler Jones
|55
|LB
|Micah Kiser
|43
|CB
|Cre'Von LeBlanc
|31
|OL
|Jordan Meredith
|61
|QB
|Nick Mullens
|9
|DT
|Bilal Nichols
|91
|DT
|Kyle Peko
|92
|CB
|Darius Phillips
|20
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|11
|CB
|Rock Ya-Sin
|26