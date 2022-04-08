Fresh faces, new threads: Newest Raiders select their jersey numbers

Apr 08, 2022 at 02:15 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

It's been a busy offseason for the Silver and Black up to this point, with a lot to be excited about and fresh faces donning new threads going into the 2022 season.

Several new Raiders stars were be sticking with their notable jersey numbers including Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals and Rock Ya-Sin from the Indianapolis Colts.

Take a look at the jersey numbers of the newest Raiders additions below.

Visit The Raider Image for new arrivals, fan favorites and the official on-stage cap of the NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
PositionPlayerNumber
RBAmeer Abdullah22
WRDavante Adams17
CBAnthony Averett29
OLAlex Bars64
DTAndrew Billings97
RBBrandon Bolden34
LBJayon Brown50
DTVernon Butler94
LBKyler Fackrell57
QBGarrett Gilbert14
SDuron Harmon30
CBrett Heggie62
WRMack Hollins10
TEJacob Hollister88
FBJakob Johnson45
DEChandler Jones55
LBMicah Kiser43
CBCre'Von LeBlanc31
OLJordan Meredith61
QBNick Mullens9
DTBilal Nichols91
DTKyle Peko92
CBDarius Phillips20
WRDemarcus Robinson11
CBRock Ya-Sin26

Related Content

news

Deadline extended to register for 2022 in-person Raiderettes auditions

Auditions will be held in-person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What position could the Silver and Black target at No. 86?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan-submitted questions while looking ahead to the NFL Draft in the three weeks.

news

It Takes A Village: Davante Adams' evolution through the eyes of three coaches who shaped him

The receiver's journey to becoming an All-Pro can be traced through the wide receivers coaches that molded him at Fresno State and early in his NFL career.

news

Fast Facts: Get to know QB Nick Mullens

On Monday, the Raiders signed free agent Nick Mullens, who joins the QB room made up of Derek Carr and Garrett Gilbert.

Advertising