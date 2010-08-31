Game Day Activities

Aug 31, 2010 at 06:00 AM
RR_LOGO09.jpg



Raider Rookie Zone

Visit the Raider Rookie Zone, a fun area for kids, behind Sections 234 and 235, during Raiders home games this season.  Enjoy a variety of family-focused activities - jump and throw and kick and color.

Pregame Ceremony

Shane Lechler Golden Toe Presentation

Raiders punter Shane Lechler will be presented with Pro Football Weekly's annual Golden Toe Award, presented to the NFL's most outstanding kicking specialist. Once a winner is selected, Pro Football Weekly contacts that player's team to request an actual shoe from the player. The shoe is taken and bronzed before being gilded and placed atop the trophy. PFW has been presenting this award annually since 1971. It was previously presented to a pair of former Raiders punters — Jeff Gossett in 1991 and Ray Guy in 1975.

**

083110-Sakai.jpg

National Anthem**

Though her name might not sound familiar, Sakai's voice has probably already touched you. From being the first voice you hear on Celine Dion's "A New Day," to vocals on records with Oleta Adams, Curtis Mayfield and Tower of Power to live performances with Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, and Chaka Khan, Sakai is called on by the best. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Sakai has traveled the world sharing her gift of song and beauty. Her sophomore album expresses life, love and pain from a soul who has been touched by others and is now giving back through her music.

Halftime

Pallen Martial Arts Demonstration

Grand Master Max F. Pallen (9th Degree Black Belt) was born and raised in Oakland. He attended St. Pascal's Elementary School, Bishop O'Dowd High School and has a B.A. in Psychology from U.C. Berkeley. Max Pallen also earned a spot on the U.S. National Karate Team training diligently at the U.S. Olympic Training Centers in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Lake Placid, New York. In 1995-2005 he, along with his wife, Fe, promoted the Northern California Open Karate Tournament which became the largest local tournament. In 2003, He was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Los Angeles for his contributions to the art. The Pallen M2 Demonstration Teams are considered one of the best in the Bay Area and have performed at some of the Bay Area's largest venues including the Halftime Shows for the Golden State Warriors. Grand Master Pallen is one of the pioneers in teaching children (as young as three years old) martial arts with a fun and energetic style. Pallen M2's program is geared towards students as young as 3 to 63.

083110pallen.jpg
