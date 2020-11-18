Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Chiefs?

Nov 17, 2020 at 04:55 PM
Raiders Public Relations

The Silver and Black remain at home in Week 11 for their thirdstraight contest against an AFC West opponent. The Raiders will take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night in primetime, as the two clubs collide for the second and final time of the regular season in 2020. In their first matchup in Week 5, the Raiders took home a victory by a score of 40-32. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 65-53-2, while the Raiders will look to sweep Kansas City's club for the first time since 2012. Kickoff will commence at 5:20 p.m. PT on Nov. 22 and will be broadcast on NBC with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on the call.

The Setting
Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020
Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT
Site: Allegiant Stadium (2020)
Capacity/Surface: 65,000/Natural Bermuda
Regular Season: Chiefs lead, 65-53-2
Postseason: Chiefs lead, 2-1
Network Provider: NBC

In Week 10, the Raiders hosted the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium for the first of two contests in 2020 against their AFC West rival. The Raiders, led by a rushing attack that amassed over 200 total yards, won by a score of 37-12 to move to 6-3 on the season and 3-0 within the division. RBs Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs stole the show, accounting for four scores on the ground. Jacobs registered his third career game with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing scores, while Booker set a new career-high with two rushing touchdowns of his own. The duo became the second pair of Raiders rushers to each surpass 80 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the same game, while hoisting the Raiders rushing attack to an average of 190.7 yards per game over the last three contests, a mark that ranks first in the AFC and second in the NFL over that span. On defense, the unit recorded five total takeaways for the first time since Oct. 6, 2013 against San Diego and just the third time in the last 10 seasons. Their four interceptions recorded marked their first-such performance since Nov. 9, 2008 against Carolina. Leading the way was S Jeff Heath, who tied a career-high with two interceptions, while LB Nick Kwiatkoski and DE Carl Nassib also added one apiece. LB Nicholas Morrow also shined in the contest, posting his second career sack, forcing a fumble and logging two passes defensed.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid spent time on the same coaching staff in Green Bay from 1992-94, serving as a wide receivers coach and tight ends/offensive line coach, respectively.

-Raiders C Rodney Hudson was originally drafted by Kansas City in the second round (55th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent four years with the Chiefs from 2011-2014, playing in 51 games with 35 starts.

-Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and Chiefs Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub spent time on the same coaching staff in Chicago from 2009- 12, serving as Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively.

-Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson coached Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams. Olson also coached Chiefs QB Chad Henne in 2012 and again from 2015-16 in Jacksonville.

-Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent time on the same coaching staff at UCLA as Raiders offensive line Coach Tom Cable from 2004-05, serving as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, respectively.

-Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck spent time with Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson in Jacksonville in 2012, serving as offensive line coach and assistant head coach/ quarterbacks coach, respectively.

-Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016.

Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Chiefs enter Week 11 following their Bye Week and will head into the contest with a record of 8-1 and riding a four-game winning streak, with their last and only loss coming against the Raiders. The Chiefs will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers following this week's game before returning home to host the Broncos in Week 13. The Raiders will prepare for a two-game road swing against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets in the consecutive weeks that will follow after Sunday's AFC West clash.

Silver and Black and White: Week 10 vs. Broncos

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 10 victory against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle up during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle up during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is interviewed by media on the field after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is interviewed by media on the field after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

