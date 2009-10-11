Giants Defeat Raiders





The New York Giants defeated The Oakland Raiders 44-7 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2009 Regular Season action. RB Michael Bush contributed a 5-yard TD run for the Silver and Black.

The Giants won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. WR Sinorice Moss returned K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff 19 yards to the New York 23. The Giants took a 7-0 lead with RB Ahmad Bradshaw scored from a yard out on 4th and goal to cap a 14-play, 77-yard drive that took 8:03 off the clock. K Lawrence Tynes added the extra point.

CB Jonathan Holland fielded the ensuing kickoff on a bounce and returned it to the Raiders' 18-yard line where the Silver and Black's offense took the field with JaMarcus Russell at quarterback. The Raiders went three-and-out and P Shane Lechler came on. Corey Webster returned the 59-yard punt two yards to the New York 21.

The Giants increased their lead to 14-0 when Bradshaw dashed in from 19 yards out to culminate a three-play, 79-yard drive. Tynes tacked on the extra point.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 20. The Raiders went three-and-out. After Lechler's punt and a penalty, the Giants took over at their 6-yard line. After a couple of Bradshaw runs and a personal foul penalty, the Giants faced 3rd and 23 at the a16. A screen pass to Bradshaw netted 55 yards and a first down. QB Eli Manning then connected with WR Mario Manningham for a 30-yard TD pass. Tynes added the extra point and the Giants led 21-0 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff 16 yards to the 22. On 3rd and 10, Russell was sacked and fumbled. The Giants recovered at the Raiders 13. Three plays later, Manning found rookie WR Hakeem Kicks for a 9-yard TD toss. Tynes added the extra point to increase New York's lead to 28-0 with 12:37 left in the second quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 18. The Raiders went three-and-out and Lechler came on to punt. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a Giants punt. P Jeff Feagles' boot went out of bounds at the Raiders 19. The Raiders most promising drive of the day ended at midfield but the Giants fumbled a Lechler punt and the Raiders recovered at the New York 15.

RB Michael Bush got the Raiders on the scoreboard with a 5-yard touchdown run. Janikowski's extra point cut New York's lead to 28-7 with 2:19 left in the first half.

Moss fell on the ensuing kickoff on the Giants 14 and a penalty backed them up to their own 7. David Carr took over for Manning at quarterback. The Giants drove to midfield before the Raiders forced a punt. WR Johnnie Lee Higgins called for and made a fair catch of Feagles' 29-yard punt at the Oakland 15.

Two plays later, Russell was sacked and fumbled. The Giants recovered at the Oakland 28. A few plays later, Tynes gave the Giants a 31-7 lead with a 26-yard field goal with :02 left in the second quarter. The ensuing kickoff bounced into the end zone for a touchback. A Bush run up the middle brought the first half to a close.

RB Gary Russell returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Raiders 29. The Raiders were unable to move the ball and Lechler came on to punt. Carr's 12-yard scramble for a touchdown and Tynes' extra point gave the Giants a 38-7 lead with 10:01 left in the third quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 22. Two plays later Russell was sacked and fumbled. The Giants recovered at the Oakland 19. The Raiders forced a Tynes' field goal attempt. The successful 33-yard kick gave the Giants a 41-7 lead with 6:52 left in the 3rd quarter.

Gary Russell returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 13. The Raiders managed one first down before the Giants defense forced a punt. The Giants took over at their own 25 after the punt and subsequent return.

Tynes increased the Giants lead to 44-7 with a successful 37-yard field goal attempt with 11:38 left in the 4th quarter to cap a 56-yard, 11-play drive.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff 25 yards to the Raiders 27. The Raiders crossed into Giants territory but the drive stalled and Lechler came on to punt.

The Giants drove to midfield before the Raiders forced a punt. Higgins returned the 33-yard kick to the Raiders 14. Three RB Justin Fargas runs brought the game to a close.