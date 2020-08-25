GM Mike Mayock pleased, not surprised by Derek Carr's ability to lead

In years past, the former Fresno State Bulldog has hosted a group of wide receivers and tight ends in Bakersfield, but this year he took things a step forward. Prior to camp, Carr invited members of both the offense and defense to participate in player-organized workouts, and Mayock is thrilled with the way Carr's grown as a leader.

"I'm just really pleased with the way Derek Carr has taken over this football team," Mayock told reporters Tuesday. "And it goes back to the offseason, it goes back to all the workouts he had with the players and the players just confirming their buy-in. And that's been awesome. I think Derek is just a natural. I think he gets better every day with Jon [Gruden] in Year 3. That's been awesome."

For a long time, Carr was one of the few consistent guiding voices in the locker room. With so much roster turnover, the Raiders struggled to build any sort of chemistry, but with various pieces place, Carr is leading the charge in 2020; although, it isn't falling solely on his shoulders.

"I just think that our offensive line and the leadership they show is outstanding every day," Mayock added. "I got to be real, I mean the bottom line with most things is that we compete. If you can give a coach or a GM a compliment, that's the highest compliment you can give them, is your kids compete. And that's what I think we're seeing.

"We got to get better. When Jon and I started this thing together that's what we talked about. That was pretty much our number one goal, we got to compete.