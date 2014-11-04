Greatest Moments: 1993 AFC Wild Card

Raiders QB Jeff Hostetler (15) threw for 294 yards in the 42-24 win over the Broncos in a 1993 AFC Wild Card playoff game.

The 1993 Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 33-30 in the regular season finale in a must-win game to qualify for the playoffs. K Jeff Jaeger's heroics, including a 47-yard field goal in overtime, set up a Raiders-Broncos rematch in the AFC Wild Card playoffs the following week.

The 10-6 Raiders would host the 9-7 Broncos at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 9, 1994, as the two bitter rivals met for the third time during the 1993 season.

The Jeff Hostetler-led Raiders and the John Elway-led Broncos would do battle like a couple of heavyweight fighters with a belt on the line. In the end, Raiders haymakers would overwhelm the Broncos and propel the Silver and Black on to the next round.