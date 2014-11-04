Greatest Moments: 1993 AFC Wild Card

Raiders QB Jeff Hostetler (15) threw for 294 yards in the 42-24 win over the Broncos in a 1993 AFC Wild Card playoff game.
The 1993 Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 33-30 in the regular season finale in a must-win game to qualify for the playoffs. K Jeff Jaeger's heroics, including a 47-yard field goal in overtime, set up a Raiders-Broncos rematch in the AFC Wild Card playoffs the following week.
The 10-6 Raiders would host the 9-7 Broncos at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 9, 1994, as the two bitter rivals met for the third time during the 1993 season.
The Jeff Hostetler-led Raiders and the John Elway-led Broncos would do battle like a couple of heavyweight fighters with a belt on the line. In the end, Raiders haymakers would overwhelm the Broncos and propel the Silver and Black on to the next round.
Hostetler and TE Ethan Horton got the scoring barrage started with a 9-yard hook up for a touchdown to cap a 7-play, 80-yard drive. After the extra point, the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter.
TE Ethan Horton (88) got the Raiders on the scoreboard with a 9-yard TD reception.
Denver answered when Elway found TE Shannon Sharpe for a 23-yard scoring pass to cap a 7-play, 65-yard drive. The extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders dialed long distance on their next possession as Hostetler found WR Tim Brown for a 65-yard strike and a touchdown. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 14-7 with 2:25 left in the opening stanza.
Elway was undeterred as he answered with a 16-yard TD toss to TE Reggie Johnson. The game was tied at 14-14 after the extra point.
Raiders WR James Jett scores a touchdown on a 54-yard pass play.
Hostetler continued to play long ball, capping a 5-play, 84-yard drive with a 54-yard touchdown pass to WR James Jett with 7:28 left in the second quarter. The extra point was good as the Raiders captured the lead 21-14. That lead was short-lived as Elway and the Broncos marched 77 yards in 13 plays. Elway tossed a TD pass to WR Derek Russell with 32 seconds left in the first half.
The teams went to the locker room at halftime with the score tied 21-21.
In the second half, the Raiders running game came alive and the defense put and end to the Broncos offensive output.
RB Napoleon McCallum broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run to finish off a 3-play, 35-yard drive. Jaeger's extra point gave the Raiders a 28-21 lead with 8:08 left in the 3rd quarter. McCallum struck again on the ground, powering into the end zone from 2 yards out. Jaeger added the extra point to make the score 35-21 and the Raiders were on their way.
RB Napoleon McCallum (41) breaks free for a 26-yard TD run. McCallum would score three touchdowns on the ground on the day.
K Jason Elam cut the Raiders lead to 35-24 with a 33-yard field goal to cap an 8-play, 63-yard drive but it wasn't enough. McCallum's third touchdown run of the day, this one from a yard out, finished off the scoring and the Broncos. The extra point was good and the Silver and Black led 42-24 with 6:43 left in the game.
Raiders safety Torin Dorn's interception was the only turnover of the day and it helped the Raiders drop the Broncos for the second week in a row. Hostetler completed 13 of 19 for 294 yards and three TDs. McCallum and Tyrone Montgomery combine for more than 130 yards on the ground.
The Raiders advanced to the AFC Divisional round and a date with the Buffalo Bills.