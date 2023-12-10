Halftime Report: Defensive clash between Raiders and Vikings as both remain scoreless

Strong outing for Raiders defense

Despite coming off of the bye week, the Silver and Black defense hasn't skipped a beat.

They held the Vikings offense to just 88 total yards of offense with quarterback Josh Dobbs being limited to 40 passing yards. The Raiders kept the Vikings to -8 net passing yards in the first quarter, marking the second time this season Las Vegas has kept its opponent below 0 net passing yards in the first quarter (-11 vs. New England in Week 6).