Halftime Report: Defensive clash between Raiders and Vikings as both remain scoreless

Knotted at 0
Both the Raiders and Vikings offenses struggled in the first half, with the score at 0-0 as both team head to the locker room.
The Raiders offense has been limited to 96 total yards of offense.
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed his first five passing attempts in this game, which the most consecutive completions to begin a game in his young career. But despite the perfect start, O'Connell has gone 12-of-18 for 81 yards and has been sacked three times.
Strong outing for Raiders defense
Despite coming off of the bye week, the Silver and Black defense hasn't skipped a beat.
They held the Vikings offense to just 88 total yards of offense with quarterback Josh Dobbs being limited to 40 passing yards. The Raiders kept the Vikings to -8 net passing yards in the first quarter, marking the second time this season Las Vegas has kept its opponent below 0 net passing yards in the first quarter (-11 vs. New England in Week 6).
The defense also had no problem applying pressure to the quarterback as they totaled four sacks throughout the half. With emphasis on Vikings' star wide receiver Justin Jefferson back in action, the defense had him taken care of as he has totaled just 27 receiving yards from his two receptions before exiting with a chest injury. Jefferson is questionable to return.
No stopping The Condor
Of the defense's four sacks in the first half, defensive end Maxx Crosby contributed two – surpassing 50 career sacks since entering the league in 2019.
He is now one of just five players in franchise history to reach 50.0+ career sacks along with being the only player in Raiders history to reach 50.0+ sacks in his first five NFL seasons. He is also the fourth player in NFL history to record 300+ tackles and 50.0+ sacks in his first five seasons.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.