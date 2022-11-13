Halftime Report: Raiders gaining momentum going into the second half

Nov 13, 2022 at 02:31 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Gaining momentum

The Raiders offense was a bit stagnant to begin the game. However, they were able to calm the storm to end the half.

Their first three offensive drives were three-and-outs, while the fourth was a turnover on downs. After a fumble recovery from Jayon Brown, the offense was able to go on a 12-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off with a four-yard touchdown grab by Foster Moreau to bring the Raiders within three points, with a halftime score of 10-7.

Josh Jacobs has been very active today, with 70 total scrimmage yards in the first half.

Playmakers

The Raiders got a bit of a momentum swing from cornerback Amik Robertson.

The fourth-year player has been coming into his own this season, and continued to show his value in the first half. Robertson forced a fumble while the Colts were in scoring territory, recovered by linebacker Jayon Brown.

No. 21 now has an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery for a touchdown this season.

Heart of the defense

Stop me if you've heard this before, the standout for the defense so far has been Maxx Crosby.

The edge rusher has been able to find ways to be effective despite seeing various blocking schemes from the Colts. He's been impressive in run defense, with four total tackles (one solo tackle).

Crosby was the team leader in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (13) coming into this game.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 112

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22), safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22), safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jesper Horsted (80) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jesper Horsted (80) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Rookie cornerback Sam Webb finding his groove, making plays when counted on

The undrafted rookie from Missouri Western led the team in solo tackles and pass deflections Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career.

news

Dave Ziegler named one of top players in John Carroll football history

In honor of school's 100th football season, the News-Herald ranked the Raiders GM as one of the 25 greatest Blue Streaks football players.

news

'We've got to stay the course': Efforts on both sides of the ball can't get Raiders over the hump Sunday

"We have to have everyone on the same wavelength," the receiver said following the 25-20 loss to the Colts.

