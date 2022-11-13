Halftime Report: Raiders gaining momentum going into the second half

Gaining momentum
The Raiders offense was a bit stagnant to begin the game. However, they were able to calm the storm to end the half.
Their first three offensive drives were three-and-outs, while the fourth was a turnover on downs. After a fumble recovery from Jayon Brown, the offense was able to go on a 12-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off with a four-yard touchdown grab by Foster Moreau to bring the Raiders within three points, with a halftime score of 10-7.
Josh Jacobs has been very active today, with 70 total scrimmage yards in the first half.
Playmakers
The Raiders got a bit of a momentum swing from cornerback Amik Robertson.
The fourth-year player has been coming into his own this season, and continued to show his value in the first half. Robertson forced a fumble while the Colts were in scoring territory, recovered by linebacker Jayon Brown.
No. 21 now has an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery for a touchdown this season.
Heart of the defense
Stop me if you've heard this before, the standout for the defense so far has been Maxx Crosby.
The edge rusher has been able to find ways to be effective despite seeing various blocking schemes from the Colts. He's been impressive in run defense, with four total tackles (one solo tackle).
Crosby was the team leader in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (13) coming into this game.
