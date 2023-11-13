Halftime Report: Slow start for the Raiders on Sunday Night Football

Slow start for the Raiders offense
It has been a slow start for the Silver and Black offense through the half, despite a Davante Adams 42-yard reception to go along with his six receptions and 86 receiving yards. This marked Adams' first 40+ yard reception since Week 17 of last season.
The offense has produced 137 total yards of offense, compared to the Jets' 196, with zero trips to the end zone. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell has also had some trouble generating the pass game, completing 11-of-17 passes for 123 yards along with an interception and two sacks.
A Daniel Carlson field goal right before the half brought the Raiders to within three for a score of 9-6.
Keeping the Jets out of the end zone
Despite a rocky showing by the offense, the defense has kept the Silver and Black in the game. They have held the Jets to seven first downs along with converting only 4-of-9 on third down.
This Raiders defense also came up big by keeping the Jets offense out of the end zone thanks to crucial third-down stops to force the Jets to settle for field goals.
Keeping Zach Wilson in the pocket
Something the Raiders defense will need to note going into the second half is Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's mobility. In the first half, Wilson has been able to escape the pocket to run for a total of 40 yards, which leads both teams in rushing yards.
