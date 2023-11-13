Halftime Report: Slow start for the Raiders on Sunday Night Football

Nov 12, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Maileena Faaita

Slow start for the Raiders offense

It has been a slow start for the Silver and Black offense through the half, despite a Davante Adams 42-yard reception to go along with his six receptions and 86 receiving yards. This marked Adams' first 40+ yard reception since Week 17 of last season.

The offense has produced 137 total yards of offense, compared to the Jets' 196, with zero trips to the end zone. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell has also had some trouble generating the pass game, completing 11-of-17 passes for 123 yards along with an interception and two sacks.

A Daniel Carlson field goal right before the half brought the Raiders to within three for a score of 9-6.

Keeping the Jets out of the end zone

Despite a rocky showing by the offense, the defense has kept the Silver and Black in the game. They have held the Jets to seven first downs along with converting only 4-of-9 on third down.

This Raiders defense also came up big by keeping the Jets offense out of the end zone thanks to crucial third-down stops to force the Jets to settle for field goals.

Keeping Zach Wilson in the pocket

Something the Raiders defense will need to note going into the second half is Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's mobility. In the first half, Wilson has been able to escape the pocket to run for a total of 40 yards, which leads both teams in rushing yards.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Jets

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
