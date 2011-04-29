Hall of Fame Center Jim Otto Q&A







Q: What kind of role did you have in this; did you have to sign off on this per say?

Otto: Not at all, I was kicking his name around for a few days, and last night I was thinking that could possible happen, and I watched him at Penn State since he was a freshman and I thought that he was an outstanding football player. Mostly I saw him playing guard, but if you can play center, you can play guard tackle, quarterback whatever.

Q: What about him specifically impresses you on his line play?

Otto: He is strong; intelligent that's what has been said about him. What we need is strong and intelligent guys that are going to go out there and have a tenaciousness of the way that they play and being tough guys and he has all that he is big and he is strong. It runs in the Wisniewski family.

Q: Is there any qualities of him that remind you of yourself?

Otto: Not really, he is bigger than I was and but he is a good football player and I used to like to think that I could play football myself, and I wanted to be the best and I think that he is the same type of person on any given day and he will be every day.

Q: Is there anyone that he does remind you of?

Otto: I didn't see enough of him to give you a decent answer that way he plays the type of football that I like. He's a Raider and he is going to be a great Raider for us.

Q: What are the biggest obstacles that he is going to have to face going from the college level to the NFL?