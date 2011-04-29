Hall of Fame Center Jim Otto Q&A

Apr 29, 2011 at 11:25 AM
042911-Ottopc-Story.jpg



Q: What kind of role did you have in this; did you have to sign off on this per say?

Otto: Not at all, I was kicking his name around for a few days, and last night I was thinking that could possible happen, and I watched him at Penn State since he was a freshman and I thought that he was an outstanding football player. Mostly I saw him playing guard, but if you can play center, you can play guard tackle, quarterback whatever.

Q: What about him specifically impresses you on his line play?

Otto: He is strong; intelligent that's what has been said about him. What we need is strong and intelligent guys that are going to go out there and have a tenaciousness of the way that they play and being tough guys and he has all that he is big and he is strong. It runs in the Wisniewski family.

Q: Is there any qualities of him that remind you of yourself?

Otto: Not really, he is bigger than I was and but he is a good football player and I used to like to think that I could play football myself, and I wanted to be the best and I think that he is the same type of person on any given day and he will be every day.

Q: Is there anyone that he does remind you of?

Otto: I didn't see enough of him to give you a decent answer that way he plays the type of football that I like. He's a Raider and he is going to be a great Raider for us.

Q: What are the biggest obstacles that he is going to have to face going from the college level to the NFL?

Otto: It is a faster game and stronger guys, he will play against stronger and faster guys and will be more like himself and he is a very strong fast individual and he will be playing against people of the same likeness. It is an adjustment and if you have the dog of determination which I think he has, he is not going to let that bother him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

The six newest Raiders have gotten their jersey numbers and are one step closer to putting on the Silver and Black.

news

Q&A: Brittain Brown on his journey from Duke to UCLA, how he got his name and his personal Waffle House order

Raiders.com gets to know Raiders' seventh-round draft pick Brittain Brown, who's made noise at running back on both the East and West Coasts.

news

Ziegler and McDaniels assess their first draft in the Silver and Black

Notes and quotes from the duo's final 2022 Draft press conference.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Take a look at how the experts graded the Silver and Black's draft class.

news

Introducing the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Class

A recap of the newest additions to the Silver and Black.

news

Q&A: Thayer Munford Jr. pays his respects to his fallen college teammate, ready to compete in the Silver and Black

Thayer Munford Jr. has accomplished a lot at Ohio State, and believes he's got more in the tank for the Raiders.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Brittain Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2022 draft by adding another player to the running back room.

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

Advertising