Hall of Famer Barry Sanders stops by for tour of Raiders Headquarters

May 25, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders swung by Raiders Headquarters to take a tour of the Silver and Black's state-of-the-art facilities, while also reminiscing on the franchise's running backs who impacted his view of the game.

"I just think about, how much better would I have been with something like this?" Sanders said with a laugh as he surveyed the indoor field.

While Sanders carved his place in football history with a storied 10-year career as a Detroit Lion, he said he was influenced in his formative years by the rich history of the Raiders and their running back room.

"I just like running backs and I like the Raiders. You don't forget about guys like Mark van Eeghen and Pete Banaszak," Sanders noted. "Clarence Davis, Kenny King, fast forward to Marcus Allen, you know we can't forget about Bo [Jackson]. All those great Raider players."

Watch the full video of his tour below:

