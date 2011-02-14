Hall of Famer Rod Woodson Joins Raiders Coaching Staff

He was a key member of a Silver and Black team that captured the American Football Conference title in 2002 and played in Super Bowl XXXVII. He shares the Raiders record for most interceptions in a single game with three (9-29-02 vs. Tennessee) and is tied for second all-time in Silver and Black history for most interceptions returned for a touchdown with two. He also played in Super Bowls XXX (with Pittsburgh) and XXXV (with Baltimore).

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also named to the 1990s All-Decade Team, was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times, a record for a defensive back and in 1994 was one of only five active players to be named to the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team. He was Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and earned All-Pro First Team honors six times as a cornerback, safety and kick returner. Woodson established NFL records for career interception return yardage (1,483) and interception returns for touchdowns (12) during his NFL career (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1987-96; San Francisco 49ers, 1997; Baltimore Ravens, 1998-2001; and Raiders, 2002-03). His 71 career interceptions rank third in NFL history. The former Purdue football and track star originally entered the NFL as Pittsburgh's first round pick in 1987.