Harry Ruiz followed his gut on way to becoming the Spanish voice of the Raiders

Harry Ruiz was almost an accountant.

More than a decade before becoming the Raiders' Spanish play-by-play commentator, Ruiz was a college student in Mexico who owned an automotive parts and accessories business. He described himself as someone who always excelled at the necessary things to be an accountant – good with numbers, calculations and making budgets. It helped that both his parents were accountants as well. The career path seemed like a done deal after earning a degree in that field.

That was indeed the plan, until his heart beat out logic.

"I just loved watching sports," Ruiz said. "24/7, 365 [days] didn't matter what channel, but I would always watch them. If it was out here in the states, of course in English. If it was out in Mexico, in Spanish. Different cultures, but at the same time, it's people getting together to enjoy an event on the field and forget about everything in life.

"When I would watch them on TV, those games had a soundtrack. Those games had somebody talking about the games. And I was like, 'Hey, that sounds super fun. That sounds like a job that I would love to do.' I said, 'I would love to be a sports broadcaster, but I never think I'll be able to do so.'"

Ruiz was born near Montebello, California, a city on the east side of Los Angeles County. Spending part of his childhood in L.A., he became a rabid Raiders fan, watching games with his uncle George who he affectionally calls "Tío Panda." When Ruiz moved from California to Mexico at 10 years old with his family, Tío Panda made sure his nephew wasn't lacking in style, always bringing him the newest Raiders gear when he'd come to visit.

Representation meant everything to Ruiz. Seeing prominent sports heroes of his nationality on the sideline, like Jim Plunkett, was pretty rare within American football and only grew his Silver and Black fandom.

"My uncle, he made me know everything about the Raiders," said Ruiz. "About the Tom Floreses, about the Jim Plunketts of the world. About how they embraced us as Latinos and being able to be a part of the community in a sport where in the past, it wasn't a big tradition to be a football follower when you were Latino. You were all about soccer, you were all about baseball.