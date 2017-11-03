Head Coach Jack Del Rio Concludes Another Fast Friday

**

Coach Del Rio:"Yeah, I mean I think they've done a good job working. A lot of it is communication, working with each other and understanding the leveraging that you need to take on different guys and playing. I think the guys are doing a solid job of getting through that. We'd love to have arguably our two top guys there that we don't have right now."

Q: What has Breon Borders shown from a practice squad standpoint?

Coach Del Rio:"He does good. We've got a good group of guys that are developing, working hard, getting extra lifts. So, the teaching and development continues with all of those guys. Anybody that's here we always talk to them in terms of, you never know when you're going to be called upon. You could be called up late in the week and I need you to be ready to go."

Q: What's the off the field message to the guys with the Sunday night game and having a lot of extra down time?

Coach Del Rio:"Well, we'll fill up a lot of it. We'll have meetings and walk-throughs and what not. We'll be ready to go. It's a business trip. We're here for business. We don't leave until late tomorrow and we get in later. We have meetings tomorrow night and walk-through in the morning on Sunday. So, we'll keep them busy."

Q: Can you put a bow on Melifonwu's chance to be available on Sunday?