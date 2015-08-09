Head Coach Jack Del Rio Talks About The Preseason, Congratulates Tim Brown

He stressed this point again Sunday, less than a week before the team's preseason opener.

"Everything we do is geared toward performing well on game day. We want to have that heightened sense of urgency. We want to be able to take what we've been able to teach and accomplish on the practice field and be able to apply that in a game setting."

TODAY WAS A GOOD DAY

The team has their league-mandated day off Monday, and leading up to the off day, Head Coach Del Rio has been pleased with the work his players have been putting in.

"We had a great first week or so of camp. I think a lot of productivity – a lot of energy and effort – but a lot of productivity. I think we grew as a football team this week. We went through a lot of different situations. Fundamentally, the teaching that went in, the work and the sacrifice and the coming together and understanding how we're going to apply ourselves within the system. I think all of that was really excellent. Good first week."

CONSISTENCY IS CRUCIAL

While Head Coach Del Rio has been pleased with what he's seen from the Raiders through the first week of Training Camp 2015, he still wants to improve the team's consistency going forward.

"We're looking to flatten it out and be more consistent on a daily basis. So where we're seeing ups and downs, we want to see the up at a high level and be maintained and be consistent with it. So that's what we're striving for. Yeah, if we fall down, we get up. If we stumble, we get back on track. So we're going to continue to do that, hit the reset button where we need to, but we're looking to sustain excellence, looking to sustain a high level of play and that's what we're striving for."