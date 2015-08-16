Head Coach Jack Del Rio Talks Streater's Return And Connection To Vikings

CONNECTION TO THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The Raiders next preseason game is against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that Head Coach Del Rio spent four years playing for in the 1990s.

He enjoyed some formative experiences as a Viking, and he spoke about some of the lasting relationships he made in Minnesota.

"Obviously, Denny [Green] made a huge impression on me. I loved playing for Denny. Tony Dungy, I considered him a mentor. He really was instrumental in me even thinking about coaching, considering coaching. Brian Billick and I met there and we went on, he hired me in Baltimore and we had a chance to get together there. [Offensive Line Coach] Mike [Tice] and I met as players there. It's very deep there. Four really good years there."

KEEPING THE ERRORS TO A MINIMUM

During their first preseason game against the St. Louis Rams, the Raiders did not commit any pre-snap penalties, which was a welcome sight to Head Coach Del Rio.

"It's a good start. We want to eliminate that as much as we can. We're not going to be perfect but we're going to strive to eliminate that part and to make sure that we're giving ourselves a chance to sustain high performance."

EARNING YOUR REPS

Following practice Head Coach Del Rio made it clear – if you play well, you're going to earn more reps.