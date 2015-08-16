Head Coach Jack Del Rio Talks Streater's Return And Connection To Vikings

Aug 16, 2015 at 08:58 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Following an 18-3 win in their preseason opener Friday night at O.co Coliseum, the Oakland Raiders returned to the practice field at their Napa Valley Training Complex Sunday morning.

After the morning session, Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media, and during his time at the podium, he spoke about the return of wide receiver Rod Streater, as well as his connection to the Minnesota Vikings.

ROD STREATER RETURNS

After missing nearly the first three weeks of Training Camp 2015, wide receiver Rod Streater returned to practice Sunday.

Streater adds another body to an already competitive position group on the Raiders roster, and Head Coach Del Rio spoke about the veteran wide out's return to practice.

"He looks good, looks fresh. He passed the conditioning test and got himself ready to go. So yeah, good to see him back out there."

JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER

The Raiders now have one preseason game under their belts, and while Head Coach Del Rio was pleased with what he saw from his team in their first game, he insists that continual improvement is key.

"I just want to keep getting better. I want to keep playing good football. We had a lot to clean up. I knew there would be, there always is. So a lot of things that we need to do better. It's really more about preparing for the season and us, the drills and the fundamentals and the basics of what we want to be good at, and that's really what I'm after."

CONNECTION TO THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The Raiders next preseason game is against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that Head Coach Del Rio spent four years playing for in the 1990s.

He enjoyed some formative experiences as a Viking, and he spoke about some of the lasting relationships he made in Minnesota.

"Obviously, Denny [Green] made a huge impression on me. I loved playing for Denny. Tony Dungy, I considered him a mentor. He really was instrumental in me even thinking about coaching, considering coaching. Brian Billick and I met there and we went on, he hired me in Baltimore and we had a chance to get together there. [Offensive Line Coach] Mike [Tice] and I met as players there. It's very deep there. Four really good years there."

KEEPING THE ERRORS TO A MINIMUM

During their first preseason game against the St. Louis Rams, the Raiders did not commit any pre-snap penalties, which was a welcome sight to Head Coach Del Rio.

"It's a good start. We want to eliminate that as much as we can. We're not going to be perfect but we're going to strive to eliminate that part and to make sure that we're giving ourselves a chance to sustain high performance."

EARNING YOUR REPS

Following practice Head Coach Del Rio made it clear – if you play well, you're going to earn more reps.

"Guys that do well get more, guys that don't do as well get less. It's really pretty cut and dry. We're going to want to look at more of guys that do well and do good things with the reps they get."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising