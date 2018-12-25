Highlights: Raiders roll to victory in 27-14 win over Broncos

Merry Christmas, Raider Nation!
Hopefully you woke up with some presents under the tree, and a smile on your face after the Raiders 27-14 exciting win on Monday Night Football. The Silver and Black defeated the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve in their final home game of 2018, and sent the fans home with a W. Within the first five minutes of action, the Raiders made play after play, and by the end of the game there were plenty of highlights to go around.
Let's take a look back at the best moments from Monday night.
Dwayne Harris got the game started by returning a punt 99 yards to the house.
Doug Martin scampered outside for a 24-yard touchdown, and went in untouched.
Martin continued his impressive outing by laying the hammer on a pair of defenders.
Derek Carr was accurate per usual, threading the needle to Jordy Nelson.
Kicker Daniel Carlson has been money since joining the Raiders, and he drilled a 43-yarder with ease Monday.
Carr found Nelson again with another pretty feed just out of reach of the Broncos defender.
Martin showed he's still got the juice with this 14-yard rumble.
Jalen Richard scored his first rushing touchdown of 2018 on this play.
Safety Marcus Gilchrist picked off Case Keenum for the first turnover of the night.
Erik Harris hauled in his second career interception, just a week after recording his first against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Raiders put the icing on the cake with this 45-yard field goal from Carlson.
Check out all of Martin's highlights from his 100-yard performance.
Here are all the highlights from the Raiders' win over the Broncos.