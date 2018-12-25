Highlights: Raiders roll to victory in 27-14 win over Broncos

Dec 25, 2018 at 10:42 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
highlights-main-122518
John Hefti/Associated Press

Merry Christmas, Raider Nation!

Hopefully you woke up with some presents under the tree, and a smile on your face after the Raiders 27-14 exciting win on Monday Night Football. The Silver and Black defeated the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve in their final home game of 2018, and sent the fans home with a W. Within the first five minutes of action, the Raiders made play after play, and by the end of the game there were plenty of highlights to go around.

Let's take a look back at the best moments from Monday night.

Dwayne Harris got the game started by returning a punt 99 yards to the house.

Doug Martin scampered outside for a 24-yard touchdown, and went in untouched.

Martin continued his impressive outing by laying the hammer on a pair of defenders.

Derek Carr was accurate per usual, threading the needle to Jordy Nelson.

Kicker Daniel Carlson has been money since joining the Raiders, and he drilled a 43-yarder with ease Monday.

Carr found Nelson again with another pretty feed just out of reach of the Broncos defender.

Martin showed he's still got the juice with this 14-yard rumble.

Jalen Richard scored his first rushing touchdown of 2018 on this play.

Safety Marcus Gilchrist picked off Case Keenum for the first turnover of the night.

Erik Harris hauled in his second career interception, just a week after recording his first against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders put the icing on the cake with this 45-yard field goal from Carlson.

Check out all of Martin's highlights from his 100-yard performance.

Here are all the highlights from the Raiders' win over the Broncos.

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby talks win over Chargers, playoff debut on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

'I've still been in the facility every day since the season ended,' Crosby told Eisen on Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign William Sweet, Javon Wims to Reserve/Future contracts

Sweet was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019, while Wims spent part of the 2021 season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders sign Natrell Jamerson to Reserve/Future contract

Jamerson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders' 2021 season stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2021 season.
Advertising