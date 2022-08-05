Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 27-11 win over the Jaguars

Aug 05, 2022 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black kicked off the preseason with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game. Take a look back at all the highlights from Thursday's matchup.

Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.

Gameday Photos: Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

View photos from the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
1 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
3 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
4 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
5 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
6 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
7 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
8 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
9 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
10 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
11 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
12 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
13 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
14 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
15 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
16 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
17 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
18 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
19 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
20 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
21 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
22 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
23 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
24 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
25 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
26 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
27 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
28 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
29 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
30 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
31 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
32 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
33 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
34 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
35 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
36 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with tight end Jacob Hollister (88) after rushing for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
37 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
38 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
39 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
40 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
41 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
42 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
43 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
44 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
45 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
46 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
47 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
48 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
49 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
50 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
51 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
52 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
53 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
54 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
55 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
56 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
57 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
58 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
59 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
60 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
61 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
62 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
63 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
64 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
65 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
66 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
67 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) celebrates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
68 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Brillan en Primer Partido de Pretemporada 2022

El Plata y Negro sobresalió en el partido conmemorativo previo a la consagración de la nueva generación del Salón de la Fama.

news

Raiders cap Coach McDaniels' homecoming with Hall of Fame Game win

'You never know if you'll get this opportunity again. I really savored it,' the head coach said after securing his first preseason victory with the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Halftime Report: Raiders backfield getting the job done in Canton

The Silver and Black lead the Jaguars, 20-0, at halftime in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Advertising