Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 27-11 win over the Jaguars

The Silver and Black kicked off the preseason with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game. Take a look back at all the highlights from Thursday's matchup.
View photos from the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.