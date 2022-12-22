'I got to see him real close': How Davante Adams leaned on former teammate and Raider James Jones as a young receiver

The following season, Jones signed with the San Diego Chargers but was released before the start of the regular season, leading to his choice to retire and shift to working as an analyst for NFL Network. As for Adams, that 2016 season would begin his rise in the NFL. He totaled 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns that year, and would go on to lead the Packers in receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns every season from 2017 until his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 offseason, with Jones one of the many watching in awe.

"As Tae got going, he was seeing the game before it happened," Jones said of Adams' progression through the years. "He's really like a quarterback at the receiver position, and that's how he plays. And a lot of the times that's why he's wide open, and it really doesn't matter the coverage because he's so smart. He's knows how to set you up, he knows what the defense is going to do before they're going to do it and it doesn't matter if you adjust on the fly – he's going to adjust on the fly.

"And that's one of the big adjustments that I've seen him make since his rookie year to now. He just understands the game so well and he's an extremely smart player."

Jones, now working as on-camera talent for Silver and Black Productions, has watch Adams flourish like the veteran receiver expected and is thrilled to be able to watch and analyze No. 17's game up close once again. Adams hasn't slowed down as a Raider, recording 1,275 receiving yards through 14 games and earning his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

It's a lovely coincidence that the two Bay Area friends careers' paralleled from being Packers star receivers to going back home and playing for their hometown franchise.