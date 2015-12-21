How it Happened: Packers 30 Raiders 20

The Green bay Packers eliminated the Oakland Raiders from 2015 playoff contention with a 30-20 win at O.co Coliseum. Here's how the hard-fought game went down.
The Raiders won the opening coin toss and deferred.
The teams traded punts to start the game. But a quarterback Derek Carr interception set up Green Bay's first score. A pick 6 quickly made it 14-0 Packers.
K Sebastian Janikowski got the Raiders on the board with a couple of field goals.
Defensive end Benson Mayowa took the ball away.
And then Carr and rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper went to work.
The Raiders trailed by a single point, 14-13 at halftime. Green Bay added a field goal to go up 17-13. Then this happened...
And the Raiders led 20-17...briefly. Former Raiders wide receiver James Jones gave the Packers a 24-20 lead with a 30-yard TD catch with 5:46 left in the 3rd quarter. A K Mason Crosby field goal made it 27-20 with 10:01 left in the 4th, and another pushed the lead to 30-20 with 4:25 on the clock. But, CB David Amerson gave the Raiders a shot.
As did DE Denico Autry...
But the offense was unable to capitalize and Green Bay held on for a 30-20 win. Despite the loss, the Raider Nation is still behind the Silver and Black.