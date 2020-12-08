How to vote your favorite Raiders to the 2021 Pro Bowl

Dec 08, 2020 at 01:17 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

This year, as in years past, Raider Nation has the power to paint the Pro Bowl Silver and Black.

The 2021 Pro Bowl fan vote is LIVE and will conclude on Thursday, December 17th.

Fans can cast their vote on raiders.com/probowl until the end of the voting period. But fans can also vote via social.

The social vote portion will run on Twitter from December 1st, 2020 through December 17th, 2020. Public tweets that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double, similar to last year.

Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways:

  • ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Derek Carr)

  • ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #DerekCarr)

  • ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @derekcarrqb)

Through The Years: Raiders at the Pro Bowl

Take a look back at images of Raiders players participating in the Pro Bowl over the years.

Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Photos/Associated Press
Anonymous/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
NFL Photos/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Al Messerschmidt Archive/Associated Press
Reed Saxon/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders
Ronen Zilberman/Associated Press
Ronen Zilberman/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Eugene Tanner/Associated Press
Perry Knotts/Associated Press
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Eugene Tanner/Associated Press
Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
Peter Read Miller/Associated Press
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass upfield during the 2018 Pro Bowl game at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Sunday, January 28, 2018, in Kissimmee, Florida. The AFC won 24-23.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass upfield during the 2018 Pro Bowl game at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Sunday, January 28, 2018, in Kissimmee, Florida. The AFC won 24-23.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) lines up before the snap during the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) lines up before the snap during the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Jacob Funk/Las Vegas Raiders

