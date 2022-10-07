How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Chiefs

The Raiders look to stay in the win column as they head to Kansas City for Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Monday, Oct. 10
5:15 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Play-by-play:
|Joe Buck
|Color Analyst:
|Troy Aikman
|Sideline Reporter:
|Lisa Salters
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Kurt Warner
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+: Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
NFL App: Get free live local and primetime games. Certain restrictions and data rates may apply.
ESPN: Stream Monday Night Football for free across all devices — just sign in with your TV provider credentials.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.