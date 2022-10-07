Presented By

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Chiefs

Oct 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders look to stay in the win column as they head to Kansas City for Monday Night Football.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Monday, Oct. 10

5:15 p.m. PT

Television Broadcast Information
Play-by-play:Joe Buck
Color Analyst:Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporter:Lisa Salters
National Radio Broadcast InformationColumn 2
Flagship:Westwood One
Play-by-play:Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst:Kurt Warner
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+: Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

NFL App: Get free live local and primetime games. Certain restrictions and data rates may apply.

ESPN: Stream Monday Night Football for free across all devices — just sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.6.22

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raider's cleat during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
A Las Vegas Raider's cleat during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

