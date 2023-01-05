How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Silver and Black host the Kansas City Chiefs for the final game of the regular season.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Allegiant Stadium
Saturday, January 7
1:30 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|ESPN/ABC
|Play-by-play:
|Steve Levy
|Analyst:
|Louis Riddick
|Analyst:
|Dan Orlovsky
|Sideline Reporter:
|Laura Rutledge
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One
|Play-by-play:
|Bill Rosinski
|Color Analyst:
|Ross Tucker
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Color Analyst:
|Cristian Echeverria
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
