How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs

Jan 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black host the Kansas City Chiefs for the final game of the regular season.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, January 7

1:30 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network:ESPN/ABC
Play-by-play:Steve Levy
Analyst:Louis Riddick
Analyst:Dan Orlovsky
Sideline Reporter:Laura Rutledge
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Westwood One
Play-by-play:Bill Rosinski
Color Analyst:Ross Tucker
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Harry Ruiz
Color Analyst:Cristian Echeverria

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

ESPN*:* Stream Monday Night Football for free across all devices — just sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

177 Feet Up: The best 40 photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. 49ers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball off to running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball off to running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes for a 24-yard touchodwn during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes for a 24-yard touchodwn during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrate after connecting on a 24-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrate after connecting on a 24-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes in motion before the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes in motion before the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls signs before the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls signs before the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) celebrate during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) celebrate during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
