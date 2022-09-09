How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Chargers

The Silver and Black kick off the regular season this Sunday in Los Angeles.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium
Sunday, Sept. 11
1:25 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Trent Green
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melanie Collins
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Sports USA
|Play-by-play:
|Larry Kahn
|Color Analyst:
|Doug Plank
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.
Streaming
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
