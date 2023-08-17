Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Rams 

Aug 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this Saturday after two days of joint practices.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 19

6:00 p.m PT

Television Broadcast Information
Network: FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst: Matt Millen
Color Analyst: Rich Gannon

Out-of-Market TV Affiliates:

LOS ANGELES: KTLA 5

BAY AREA: KRON 4

SALT LAKE CITY: ABC 4

HAWAII: KHON 2

BAKERSFIELD: KGET 17

RENO: KNSN 21

ANCHORAGE, AK: KYUR, NYUR, KTBY

FAIRBANKS, AK: KATN, NATN, OATN

JUNEAU, AK: KJUD, NJUD, OJUD

Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Analyst: JT the Brick
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Analyst: Eric Allen
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Ernesto Amador

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

For access to all TV and radio streams, click here.

Watch on Mobile

Watch the game for free via the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) or on Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link).

The stream is available in-market only. Please check your local TV listings for availability and make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.

Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)

Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Pregame Radio Broadcast

Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.

Postgame Coverage

Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."

Catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Training Camp Practice: 8.16.23 | Raiders-Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the field at California Lutheran University for a joint Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

A view from the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
A view from the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

A fan with a Las Vegas Raiders flag during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
A fan with a Las Vegas Raiders flag during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons and defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons and defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

