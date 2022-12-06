How to watch, listen and livestream Thursday Night Football | Raiders at Rams

The Raiders are on the road in primetime, facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium
Thursday, Dec. 8
5:15 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|Amazon Prime Video
|Play-by-play:
|Al Michaels
|Color Analyst:
|Kirk Herbstreit
|Sideline Reporter:
|Kaylee Hartung
- Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV. Streaming is available on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app. Click here for a full list.
- Sign in to your Prime membership. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
- Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
- Click on the Raiders at Rams game.
- Press play.
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One
|Play-by-play:
|Spero Dedes
|Color Analyst:
|Tony Boselli
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 13 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium