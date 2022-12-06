Presented By

How to watch, listen and livestream Thursday Night Football | Raiders at Rams

Dec 06, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are on the road in primetime, facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium

Thursday, Dec. 8

5:15 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network:Amazon Prime Video
Play-by-play:Al Michaels
Color Analyst:Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter:Kaylee Hartung

How to access TNF on Amazon Prime:

  • Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV. Streaming is available on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app. Click here for a full list.
  • Sign in to your Prime membership. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
  • Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
  • Click on the Raiders at Rams game.
  • Press play.
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Westwood One
Play-by-play:Spero Dedes
Color Analyst:Tony Boselli
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

