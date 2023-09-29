Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chargers

Sep 29, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black travel to Los Angeles for a Week 4 divisional matchup against the Chargers.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium

Sunday, October 1

1:05 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
week_4_broadcast_map

Raiders vs. Chargers will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in green. View full map here.

Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Color Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet (local geo restrictions apply). Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.28.23

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
